WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch State Fire Marshals Make Arrests in Two Mingo Arson Cases
CrimeWatchNewsWatchStateTop Stories

State Fire Marshals Make Arrests in Two Mingo Arson Cases

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 11, 2017, 16:42 pm

5
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office made multiple arrests in Mingo County last week.
Kevin Edward Urban, 18, of Delbarton has been charged with second-degree arson for setting the fire at the Library Annex of the former Burch High School. A juvenile male will also be charged in connection with the fire.

Assistant State Fire Marshal (ASFM) Larry Hamrick arrested Urban on Oct. 5. Urban was arraigned by a Mingo County magistrate and later released.

On Oct. 6, ASFM Hamrick arrested Donovan Leon Lester, 25, of Baisden and charged him with first-degree arson. Lester is accused of setting his Baisden Road double-wide mobile home on fire on March 8. Lester was arraigned and is being held at the South Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $15,000 or 10 percent bail.

Comments

comments

Previous PostClaim forms being accepted in West Virginia chemical spill
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives