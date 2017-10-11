State Fire Marshals Make Arrests in Two Mingo Arson Cases

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office made multiple arrests in Mingo County last week.

Kevin Edward Urban, 18, of Delbarton has been charged with second-degree arson for setting the fire at the Library Annex of the former Burch High School. A juvenile male will also be charged in connection with the fire.

Assistant State Fire Marshal (ASFM) Larry Hamrick arrested Urban on Oct. 5. Urban was arraigned by a Mingo County magistrate and later released.

On Oct. 6, ASFM Hamrick arrested Donovan Leon Lester, 25, of Baisden and charged him with first-degree arson. Lester is accused of setting his Baisden Road double-wide mobile home on fire on March 8. Lester was arraigned and is being held at the South Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $15,000 or 10 percent bail.

