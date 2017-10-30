State Fire Marshal Visits Local Winner of Poster Contest

Advertisement



ATHENS– The State Fire Marshal visited elementary school students on Monday to present the winner of a state poster contest.

More than 100 students from 33 counties participated in the state’s second annual Fire Safety Poster Contest. This is almost double the participation numbers from last year’s contest. The contest is an effort by the fire marshal’s office to teach children about the importance of fire safety and prevention.

State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree presented first place to 5th grader Will Bryant at Athens Elementary in Mercer County. Bryant’s artwork will be used as the cover for a 2018 wall calendar. It will also be used for the month of October which is when National Fire Prevention Week takes place.

The rest of the calendar will feature artwork from honorable mention entrees from across the state.

They include:

January: Sofia D’Annunzio, 4 th grade, St. Mary’s Grade School, Harrison County;

February: Madelyn Burkes, 2 nd grade, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

March: Riley Lanza, 5 th grade, St. Mary’s Grade School, Harrison County;

April: Lillyanne Paree, 1 st grade, West Liberty Elementary, Ohio County;

May: Elizabeth Greene, kindergarten, Paden City Elementary, Wetzel County;

June: Garrett Addis, 1 st grade, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

July: Raylan Lusher, kindergarten, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

August: Ellie Fox, 3 rd grade, Highlawn Elementary, Cabell County;

September: Brooklyn Ratliff, 3 rd grade, Gilmer Elementary, Gilmer County;

November: Bella Smith, 4 th grade, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

December: Andon Pauley, 2 nd grade, Whitesville Elementary, Boone County.

