State Fair of West Virginia Scholarship Now Available Online

LEWISBURG– The State Fair of West Virginia Scholarship is now available online through the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation website. Students from across the state are encouraged to enter before the January 15, 2018 deadline.

In association with corporate, civic and individual contributors, and with support from the State Fair Endowment, five, four-year scholarships for up to $1,000 a year will be awarded to individuals who have participated in one or more of the following areas at the State Fair:

1. State Fair Junior Show – market animals, purebred animals and dairy.

2. Equine Programs – State Fair’s Open Horse Show or Junior Horse and Pony Show.

3. 4-H and FFA Youth Exhibit Program – 4-H and FFA Underwood Youth Center.

“We are excited to announce the scholarship application is now online with the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “They have a great website for scholarships that will make the application process much easier to navigate and save!”

Applications are available online at https://www.gvfoundation.org/ or by visiting the State Fair’s website www.statefairofwv.com/fair.

