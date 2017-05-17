State Fair Looking for Best Pie Baker

LEWISBURG– The 93rd Anniversary of the State Fair of West Virginia is set to kick off on August 10-19, 2017, and fair officials are looking for West Virginia’s best pie baker!

To nominate a neighbor, friend or family member simply visit www.statefairofwv.com and complete the pie bake off ballot under the competitions section. The person receiving the most votes for a particular county will be invited to participate in the contest at the State Fair on Friday, August 11th. All nominations must be received by the Fair office no later than noon on Friday, June 2nd. Prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st Place – $150 and the limited edition Fiesta Ware/State Fair of West Virginia pie dish, 2nd Place – $100 and 3rd place $50.

