    State council wants to know how fast your internet is

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 25, 2017, 14:17 pm

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.

    The council’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible broadband service throughout West Virginia.

    The speed test will provide the data to generate a broadband coverage map expected to show the presence and current level of internet service.

    The test is located at https://broadband.wv.gov.

    State officials say it is independently administered through a testing and analysis company and takes a few minutes.

    Council Chairman Robert Hinton says it’s secure and safe for West Virginians who have internet service at their home, business or at a public facility.

    He says the more public input, the more accurately they can assess what’s currently available.

