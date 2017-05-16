Stargazing party set for this weekend in West Virginia

CALHOUN, WV (AP) – Stargazers are being invited to watch the sky over central West Virginia this weekend.

The fourth annual Calhoun Stargaze is set for Friday through Sunday at the Calhoun County Park in Grantsville. The park is known for its pitch-dark conditions for favorable nighttime viewing.

The event is being co-hosted by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the West Virginia Development Office, Fairmont State University and the West Virginia University Extension Service.

University of Tennessee political scientist Tim Ezzell says in a news release that the event is part of an effort to spur economic development in distressed Appalachian communities. It also gives local residents an opportunity to interact with astronomers.

Space is limited at the event. A small campground is located within the park.

