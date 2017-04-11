WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch National News Spicer suggests even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons
National NewsTop Stories

Spicer suggests even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons

Scott PickeyBy Apr 11, 2017, 15:20 pm

70
0

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons.

Hitler killed Jews during the Holocaust using gas chambers at concentration camps.

Spicer, comparing Hitler to Syria’s Bashar Assad, said Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

An April 4 chemical weapons attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and the U.S. has blamed Assad. Turkey’s health minister said Tuesday that test results confirm sarin gas was used.

Spicer later tried to clarify his statement, saying Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his own people “in the same way” as Assad.

Comments

comments

Previous PostPros, cons of seat belt use on school buses demonstrated
Scott Pickey

Related articles

Animals Rescued From A&A Farms

Manchin schedules Town Hall meetings in Parkersburg, Hinton

Manufacturer: ‘Illegal’ ordinance targets chemical spill

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives