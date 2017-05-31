How do you spell ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?’ It’s the most looked up word in WV on Google!

Google Trends has released a list of the word the most people have trouble spelling in each state, based on search entries, in honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.

The search engine giant looked at searches that begin with “how to spell” and found the word Tennesseans have the most trouble spelling is “chaos.” A similar study last year showed people in the Volunteer state most often researched how to spell “courtesy.”

Other state’s most misspelled words were “beautiful” in California and New York, “quote” in Idaho, “people” in Hawaii, “gray” in Georgia, and “liar” in Rhode Island. Wisconsin residents apparently have trouble spelling the name of their own state, while residents in West Virginia and Connecticut most frequently researched how to spell “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from the movie “Mary Poppins.”

