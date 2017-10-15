Special Session of West Virginia Legislature to begin Monday

Advertisement



West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation calling for a special legislative session that begins at noon Monday.

The special call issued Thursday includes a bill to exempt military retirement from state personal income tax and a bill increasing the amount of credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for qualified historic rehabilitation expenditures, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Additional legislation including a bill that addresses Department of Transportation hiring policies is currently being worked on and may also be presented next week or at another time in the very near future, the release said. Administration officials have said the DOT is 500 employees down and needs to ramp up for road building projects made possible with the passage of the road bond.

Monday’s special session coincides with the Legislature’s regular interim meetings scheduled to begin Sunday and run through Tuesday.

