As special session cranks up, politics is already in high gear

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — Way before a special session to work on a state budget was beginning at 11 a.m. today, the politics was already getting started.

Appearing this morning on MetroNews’ Talkline, Gov. Jim Justice said there’s no backup plan if a proposal backed by his administration and the state Senate majority is rejected.

“I don’t have a second plan,” Justice said this morning. “The good people of West Virginia should take note and take names.”

The budget package faces its greatest challenge in the House of Delegates, where Republicans have been concerned about the effects of its tax structure.

