A very special lady celebrated her 100th birthday today

Apr 17, 2017

Bertha Warden, a life long resident of Raleigh County, resides at The Summit in Oak Hill. Her family gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate her 100th, which is hands down the biggest milestone birthday. Born in 1917, she saw the rise and fall of the coal industry; Woodrow Wilson was the president at the time. Bertha used to walk miles to shop for food at the local country store. She had 8 children and raised her family on 5 acres. She was big into gardening and used to fill up her front porch with hundreds of flowers.

-Frank Notarbartolo

