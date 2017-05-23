Spartans Win Game One of Regionals

WOAY – Greenbrier East baseball is one win away from the state semifinals after a 4-1 win Tuesday at St. Albans.

The Spartans took the lead early before the Red Dragons rallied to tie the game. That set the stage for Blake Colley to deliver the game-winning RBI in the seventh; Colley would later score himself to increase the lead.

Game two of the series is Wednesday in Fairlea, weather pending. If the Red Dragons win, that forces a deciding game in St. Albans.

Other area teams will wait until Wednesday to begin regionals after rain postponed games. James Monroe & Independence will play a doubleheader at Epling Stadium in Beckley beginning at noon, while Greater Beckley will play at Charleston Catholic later that afternoon.

