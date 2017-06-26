Southern Appalachian Labor School hosts energy express

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Southern Appalachian Labor School in Beards Fork, in conjunction with AmeriCorps, is hosting the Energy Express Program at the Beards Fork Community Center (the former Beards Fork Elementary School on Beards Fork Road) this summer. During the summer months, when schools are closed, children living in rural and low income communities often fall behind academically and suffer nutritionally. Energy Express promotes school success by focusing on reading and related activities, plus serves two nutritious family-style meals each day. Transportation will be provided to SALS and back home each day.

The AmeriCorps mentors work with children in small groups involving older youth and community members, making reading fun for children, and increasing family involvement. The program began June 19th and run through July 28th, 2017, Monday – Friday, except the 4th of July Holiday. Sessions begin each morning at 9:00 a.m. with a hearty breakfast. Lunch is served at 12:00 noon each day. Children will be transported back home between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. each afternoon.

All children completing grades K-5th are eligible to attend this free program. Applications have been delivered to all elementary and middle schools in Fayette County. Please return them to SALS, P. O. Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119. For more information contact the SALS building at 304-442-3157 or Malik Banks at 304-951-8471. He can also be reached by email at malikbanks@yahoo.com.

