    South Central Regional Jail escapee captured in Texas trying to cross river to Mexico

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 29, 2017, 09:18 am

    CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — A spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety confirms to Eyewitness News that Todd Boyes was captured overnight in Laredo, Texas.

    Lawrence Messina says U.S. Border Patrol agents captured Boyes around 4:00 a.m. trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Mexico at Laredo.

    After a medical evaluation, Boyes was taken to the Webb County Jail.

    Boyes escaped the jail on Wednesday morning but was not noticed for almost two full days.

    Tyler Barker

