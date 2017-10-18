Software Development Coding boot camp planned at New River CTC

Advertisement



BEAVER- New River Community and Technical College is offering a 12-week Software Development Coding boot camp class starting November 1, 2017. Students will meet at the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. initially and through video conferencing as the class progresses.

Instructor of Computer Science/IT Patricia Hoover attended a coding boot camp class over the summer and has developed New River CTC’s class to meet the demand for developers with a regional employer.

“I’m excited to bring this course to southern West Virginia because there is a need for this skill set. We have a company looking for trained employees so students who successfully complete the class will have the opportunity to interview for a paid apprenticeship,” Hoover explained.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about the upcoming coding class, contact Hoover at 304-929-6702 or phoover@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

