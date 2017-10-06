Soccer Update – October 5

Advertisement



WOAY – Courtney Smith scored with 28 seconds left in regulation to give Oak Hill girls soccer a 2-1 win against Midland Trail. The game was tied at halftime after goals from the Lady Red Devils’ Madison Surface and the Lady Patriots’ Marti Moore. Oak Hill is at Nicholas County Tuesday, while Midland Trail is at Braxton County Monday.

Woodrow Wilson girls soccer also won on Thursday, 3-1 against Spring Valley. The Lady Flying Eagles were led by two goals from Marissa Amy and Mikah Alleyne. Beckley boys soccer also won 4-1 against Riverside, with Chase Harrison scoring twice; Austin Hatfield and Ryan Akers also found the net.

Both WVU Tech soccer teams posted 3-1 wins Thursday over Indiana University-East. The Lady Golden Bears jumped out to an early lead through goals from Johanna Ribacke and Clarice Taylor, with Meghan Rugel adding a third goal in the second half. The men, meanwhile, came from behind to beat the Red Wolves, with Francisco Neto recording the go-ahead goal. Both Golden Bear teams are unbeaten in River States Conference play, and will host Ohio Christian on Saturday.

