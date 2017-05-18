Smithers Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

SMITHERS– A Fayette County man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug charge.

Michael Terrell of Smithers, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

One two separate occasions in December of 2015 the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to buy methamphetamine from Terrell at his home. Then on December 8th of 2015 police executed a search warrant and found over 160 grams of meth ready to sell. Agents also seized approximately $10,000 cash that included prerecorded buy money used in each of the controlled buys.

Terrell faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 10, 2017.

