Small plane with mechanical issues makes emergency landing at Yeager

A small plane that was experiencing apparent problems with its landing gear and was forced to circle Yeager Airport successfully made an emergency landing.

The three people exited the plane after it touched down Tuesday. After it landed, the aircraft tilted forward with its nose resting on the tarmac and tail up in the air.

Yeager Airport said at 2 p.m. Tuesday Yeager Airport’s Emergency Response Center received information that a Piper PA Twin Engine Aircraft out of Jersey City, N.J., with three people on board was experiencing mechanical difficulties with nose landing gear.

The aircraft circled the airport to burn auxiliary fuel, and was expected to do so for about 20 additional minutes. The plane made a low circle over the airport before it landed.

Multiple emergency crews were at the scene.

