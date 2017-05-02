Small Business Week – Dove’s Outlet Village

This week is National Small Business Week. One community of small businesses in Fayette County holds true to the small business setting. The family owned Dove’s Outlet Village pays homage to the rich culture of West Virginia. Located right off of Route US-19 in Fayetteville, it is convenient to shop small.

Kristi Arthur, Store Buyer said, “Mr. Dove has been here for 40 years. He started out selling curtains and we have continued with that and grown over this period of time.”

The store offers home decor, candles, and other West Virginia homemade goods, known as primitives.

A sister store called YOUnique Boutique is right next door and offers a variety of southern style clothing and accessories for woman.

Patricia Lunsford, Employee said, “We offer unique styles, choices and sizes. We also carry our simply southern line, which is popular. We have socks and hats to match the outfits.”

You can schedule an art making class at Pear Tree Arts and Garden. They even sell handcrafted items by local artisans. Also feel free to stop by and smell the great aroma of handcrafted soaps at Wild Mountain Soap Company located right next door.

Join Dove’s Spring Open House this Friday May 5th and Saturday May 6th, there will be a bake sale, food samples, and locally made ceramics for Mother’s Day.

-Frank Notarbartolo

