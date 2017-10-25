Sky Zone Trampoline Park opening soon in Charleston

Advertisement



A new way to have fun and get a work out in is coming soon to Charleston.

Construction is still underway at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, which is located in the Southridge Center near Marquee Cinemas.

Sky Zone offers an exciting experience for the whole family.

Crews are setting up the Ultimate Dodgeball course, the basketball hoops for the Sky Slam and getting the foam pits in order.

The Warrior Course is a new attraction that will be featured. It’s Sky Zone’s version of a ninja obstacle course with different degrees of difficulty.

A trampoline park wouldn’t be complete without the trampolines!

The park has more than 60 trampolines including a Toddler Time area.

Sheila and Dr. Blaine Nease are the owners of the Charleston location.

They say the goal is to fuse fun and fitness together all while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The location will also be offering Sky Fit, which is a program that burns up to 1,000 calories in an hour.

Sky Zone Charleston will be Sky Zone’s first park in West Virginia.

The grand opening is scheduled for mid-November.

