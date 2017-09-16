Advertisement



The beautiful Greenbrier Resort hosted the Sixth Annual Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic this weekend.

“It’s just amazing, I didn’t get to play on the court last year because it was raining. The crowd is amazing and I just love being on the property. It’s an amazing place to be,” said retired professional tennis player, James Blake.

The tennis classic featured famous tennis legends such as: Pete Sampras, James Blake, Venus Williams and Martina Hingis.

The event kicked off with an autograph session for fans to meet their favorite tennis player, which was followed by singles matches that started at noon.

The tennis classic was hosted at Center Court at Creekside which allows many spectators to come out and support their favorite tennis players, while enjoying the beautiful surrounding mountain views.

Pete Sampras, retired professional tennis player, shared his thoughts on playing at The Greenbrier, “I love it here. I’ve been coming here twice a year for the last five years. I love the people, resort and to be associated with The Greenbrier is an honor. I’m honored and hope to be back next year.”

Sunday’s events will focus on the mixed doubles match between the four players. This event is a fun filled weekend of exciting tennis activities.

Autograph sessions, tennis legends and the beautiful Greenbrier bring together the best of West Virginia for a wonderful weekend experience.

