WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured Six Arrested at Charleston Office of Sen. Capito
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchPoliticsState

Six Arrested at Charleston Office of Sen. Capito

Rachel AyersBy Jun 26, 2017, 21:17 pm

40
0

CHARLESTON–  Six people demanding Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito vote against the Senate GOP leadership’s proposed health care overhaul have been arrested at her office in Charleston.

Six people demanding Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito vote against the Senate GOP leadership’s proposed health care overhaul have been arrested at her office in Charleston.

Organizers say the six, all Capito constituents, arrived about 11:30 a.m. Monday and were arrested about 5:30 p.m. for refusing to leave after the building was closed. They said they would stay until Capito declared her opposition. Ashley Berrang, spokeswoman for the senator, said that Capito is “continuing to review and working to improve the health care legislation released last week.”

The sit-in was organized by Rise Up West Virginia, the West Virginia Citizens Action Group and the Kanawha Valley Democratic Socialists of America. They say at least 170,000 West Virginians will lose their health coverage under the Senate plan.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWhite House Says Assad May Be Preparing Chemical Attack
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives