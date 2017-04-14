WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured Shots Fired In Beckley
FeaturedLocal News

Shots Fired In Beckley

Katherine ErnstBy Apr 14, 2017, 12:47 pm

31
0

Detectives are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred around 10:30 last night in Beckley, near the 100 block of Missouri Avenue.

There have not been any injuries reported, however several structures in the area were struck by gunfire. Witnesses indicated that the suspects were last seen fleeing toward the Patch Street area. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
If you have any information please contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256- 1708 or Crimestoppers.

Comments

comments

Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Related articles

A survivor, now a dad: Virginia Tech shooting, decade later

Mother of the Year 2017

Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives