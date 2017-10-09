Shine A Light event this Saturday at Historic Fayette Theater

FAYETTEVILLE– Women’s Resource Center hosts special awareness events in each of our 4 counties during the month of October (Domestic Violence Awareness Month). In Fayette County on October 14th , we will be hosting “Shine A Light” event at the Historic Fayette Theater at 7pm .

Our keynote speaker will be Becky Arthur (Board President for Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center). We will be recognizing Aletha Stolar (Fayette County Family Resource Network), Cpl. Rachel Stephens (DVLEO with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department) and Just for Kids CAC with Incite Hope Awards. We will also hold a special candle-lighting ceremony for support victims in crisis, honor lives lost and celebrate survivors. The emcee for the event will be Amanda Martin, teacher, Fayetteville High School. We will also be showing our most recent #herblackeyeisOURblackeye awareness video.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are victims of physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. That is not counting the other forms domestic violence takes (verbal, emotional, financial, sexual, etc.). In the US, an average of 3 women is killed every day by an intimate partner. This is an issue that affects ALL of us, not just those statistics. We want to encourage all our community members to help us take a stand and “shine a light” on domestic violence. If we all take a stand, we can end this silent killer in our communities.