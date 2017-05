COAL CITY, WV (BY: JORDAN NELSON, THE REGISTER-HERALD) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which occurred during the early morning hours Thursday at a residence on Abney Road in Coal City.

Witnesses report that unknown suspects forced entry into the residence at which time the victim, Glen Michael Israel, fired a single shot from a shotgun toward the intruders.

One intruder fired back with a small caliber handgun, striking Israel in the face.

