Sheriff: Two more busted in local drug ring

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Paul Anthony Petry, one of the six individuals wanted in connection with the County-wide warrant roundup for drug offenders, was arrested by officers of the Montgomery Police Department on Monday, June 5, 2017.

He is charged with 3 counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned in the Kanawha County Magistrate Court and remanded to the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 bond.

Christian A. Isaacs of Hico was arrested on Monday, June 5, 2017. He is charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $25,000.00 bond.

Officers are still attempting to locate Nicholas Luane Coping of Montgomery, Trisha Hancock of Oak Hill, Brandon Shane Comer of Oak Hill, Christian A. Isaacs of Hico and Jessica Dawn Ennis of Meadow Bridge.

Anyone having any information concerning the possible location of any of these individuals is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, or you may submit tips through our department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

