CAMP CREEK– Several cars were involved in an accident on Interstate 77 on Thursday evening.

Mercer County 911 says the call came in about 5:30 PM about an accident involved multiple cars and a tractor trailer at mile marker 22. Turnpike State Police say there have been several injuries and that two of the three northbound lanes in the area have been closed.

This story is still developing so stick with Newswatch online and on-air for more information.

Comments

comments