The Seventeenth Annual Soccer Classic!

It was no typical game of soccer on Saturday, as fifty teams laced up their cleats and hit the soccer field. CEO of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, Jay Rist told us, “Today was the kick off to the seventeenth annual Little General Darrel Moore soccer classic right here in Beckley West Virginia. We have multiple age groups playing UA through UA teams boys and girls divisions. Multiple teams coming from about four, five different states.”

The tournament that is hosted by the YMCA of Southern West Virginia kicked off at 9 am on Saturday and drew friends and families from all over the state of West Virginia as well as Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio for a day full of soccer and of course some fun! Lewisburg resident, Lara Edwards son plays for the Plague from Greenbrier United Soccer Club said, “We enjoy coming to this tournament just to be challenged by other great teams that have put in a lot of practice just like our team has and it’s always a good time. The weather has not cooperated the last couple of years but it’s a good challenge for them and let’s them use their skills.” Matthew Pierzala of Ashland Kentucky said it was his third time coming to the tournament to watch his son play for the Eastern Elite Team. He told us, “It is just a great children’s athletic event and it’s good to see teams from all over the region primarily the West Virginia teams but it’s fun to be a visitor, very challenging weather up here, you’ll get a little bit of sunshine one minute and then hail and rain the next.”

Although today’s weather isn’t exactly what they were hoping for, it still isn’t stopping them from playing the game of soccer to honor someone very special from the Beckley community. Rist said, “It’s one that’s named after Darrel Moore who was a longtime volunteer soccer coach for the Y who passed away and then was a huge advocate of getting the girls soccer program off the ground here in Beckley and we’re please to honor him.”

The YMCA also is thankful for little general who has sponsored the event for the sixth straight year. and they are hoping to continue the soccer classic tournament for many more years.

