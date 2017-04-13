Senator Manchin Talks To Residents In Hinton

It was no typical meeting for the people of Hinton, as they came together Thursday afternoon voicing concerns that they have for the state of West Virginia. United States Senator Joe Manchin held the town hall meeting for the residents and says there is one particular issue that he would like to see addressed.

“It’s always jobs, jobs and jobs, I mean West Virginia we have a tremendous opioid addiction, we have people addicted to drugs. We have people we can’t get back into the work force, we need to get them healed and need to get treatment centers and try to get them working again.” said, Senator Manchin.

Many people who attended the town hall meeting didn’t come empty handed, instead they came with a sign that said “agree” one one side and “disagree” on the other and here’s why. Mercer County Resident, Nancy O’farrell said, “I’m a member of the summers county hollow group and we’ve decided to make signs to let the speaker know how we feel in a polite way and it also gives us a voice.” And that is exactly what many people in the audience did, as they held up their different signs, hoping their concerns would be heard!

Resident of Athens, Helen Ryan Austin, said, “I hope he has some plan to help the coal miners because I don’t think it’s going to be in the coal fields themselves, I don’t think there’s going to be any jobs.” Field Organizer for Plant Parenthood, Emily Thompson said, “There are a lot of people in West Virginia that rely on plan parenthood, support plan parenthood, care about plan parenthood and I want to help facilitate them raising those concerns with Senator Manchin.”

Senator Manchin will continue to visit other counties to hear their concerns for the state.

