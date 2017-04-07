Senator Capito votes for Judge Gorsuch

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement after voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch today. Gorsuch was confirmed on a 54-45 vote, despite Senate Democrats’ historic attempt to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee.

“I was proud to cast my vote in support of Judge Neil Gorsuch, our newest Supreme Court justice. Judge Gorsuch’s qualifications are indisputable. After meeting face to face, thoroughly examining his record, and watching his impressive hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, I had no doubt that he would be confirmed, even despite Senate Democrats’ historic attempt to filibuster his nomination.

“Attempting to block a nominee of this caliber is unprecedented. The Senate has a very clear history of rejecting the use of the filibuster against Supreme Court nominations, and there was no clear justification for a filibuster of Judge Gorsuch. He is a mainstream judge with the highest possible rating from the American Bar Association. He was confirmed by the Senate without objection in 2006. And he has demonstrated the independence and respect for the law that the American people expect from a Supreme Court justice.

“Judge Gorsuch is a worthy successor to Justice Scalia, and he will decide cases fairly based on our Constitution and the law, not based on personal beliefs. I congratulate Judge Gorsuch on this significant achievement, even despite Democrats’ obstruction, and I welcome him to the Supreme Court.”

Senator Capito met with Judge Gorsuch in her office following his nomination as Supreme Court justice, penned an op-ed for the Wheeling Intelligencer/News-Register urging support for the nominee, and delivered remarks on the Senate floor that underscored the need to confirm Judge Gorsuch.

