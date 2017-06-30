Senate Bill 1006 Changes DMV Fees Effective July 1, 2017

CHARLESTON– Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle registrations.

Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50. Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee. DMV customers with July and August renewals that have already received their paperwork in the mail will need to pay the additional $21.50 beyond what is listed in the renewal notice per the new legislation.

Just a reminder: All registrations renewed at the Fayette County Tax Office will be an additional $1.00 and can be paid with cash only.

