Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Bill

CHARLESTON– The state Senate approved legislation Wednesday evening that would allow patients with certain debilitating conditions to access medical marijuana if their doctors recommend it.

the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act passed the senate 28 to 6. It would establish an independent 16-member West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission, including medical professionals, law enforcement officials, and government agency representatives, to establish and oversee a state medical marijuana program. The commission would create patient ID cards, set fees, craft regulations for production and distribution, and determine the conditions for which physicians can recommend medical marijuana.

The bill will now be considered in the House of Delegates, where a similar measure stalled in committee earlier this year.

Comments

comments