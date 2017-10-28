Sen. Manchin says federal spending is out of control

    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 28, 2017, 17:37 pm

    BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin told West Virginia voters that the country’s biggest threat comes from unaddressed, excessive spending.

    The Journal of Martinsburg reports that the Democrat held a town hall meeting Friday in Berkeley Springs, where he responded to a number of questions from voters on topics that included health care, gun rights and opioid treatment.

    But Manchin said that balancing the federal government’s budget should rank atop the nation’s “to-do” list.

    Manchin says the country will be $31 trillion in debt by 2027 if it continues its spending patterns. Manchin says he wants to enact a Constitutional Amendment to force the federal government to start balancing its checkbook.

    He says both parties are to blame for the problem. About 150 people attended the gathering in the state’s Eastern Panhandle.

    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Archives