See who’s been indicted in Fayette County

Sep 14, 2017, 16:14 pm

N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
RE: ARRAIGNMENTS

The following individuals are to report on Friday, September 22, 2017, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 9:00 a.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.

NAME INDICTMENT CHARGE

Paul E. Adkins 17-F-118 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts)

Jerry W. Beaver 17-F-120 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts)

George E. Brockman, II 17-F-122 Murder, a felony

Cedric E. Coping 17-F-123 Murder, a felony

Joshua P. Clark 17-F-124 Arson in the First Degree, a felony

Joshua P. Clark 17-F-125 Entering Without Breaking, a felony; Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, a felony

Joshua P. Clark 17-F-126 Entry of a Building Other than a Dwelling, a felony

Joshua P. Clark 17-F-127 Fleeing in a Vehicle from an Officer While Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others, a felony; Fleeing from an Officer, a misdemeanor; Transferring/ Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor

Adam K. Dillon 17-F-134 Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Jessica D. Ennis 17-F-136 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts)

Juanita R. Gray 17-F-137 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts)

Joshua L. Gray 17-F-138 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts)

Kendall S. Williams 17-F-139 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (3 counts)

Andrew W. Gunn 17-F-140 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Dock E. Holbrook, Jr. 17-F-142 Third or Subsequent Offense Domestic Assault, a felony; Escape, a felony

Robert A. Jackson 17-F-144 Third Offense Shoplifting, a felony

Brandon A. Johnson 17-F-146 Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, a felony; Distribution and Exhibiting of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, a felony

Tyrone M. Lanham 17-F-148 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony; Distribution of a Controlled Substance by Person Eighteen Years of Age or Over within One Thousand Feet of a School, a felony

Larry M. McCommack, II 17-F-150 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Distribution of a Controlled Substance by Person Eighteen Years of Age or Over within One Thousand Feet of a School, a felony (2 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony

Billy R. Martin 17-F-152 Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance, a felony; Third Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance, a felony; Improper Use of Evidences of Registration, a misdemeanor; Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor

Gereinda J. Moore 17-F-153 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Karen J. Bolen 17-F-154 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

James A. Shelton 17-F-162 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts)

James A. Shelton 17-F-163 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (3 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony (2 counts)

Tommy R. Smith 17-F-164 Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, a felony (7 counts); Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, a felony; Use of Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, a felony

William L. Smith 17-F-165 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts); Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, a felony

William L. Blevins 17-F-166 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Matthew D. Thomas 17-F-168 Entering Without Breaking, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony

James Whitlock 17-F-170 Murder, a felony

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF FAYETTE COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
RE: ARRAIGNMENTS

The following individuals are to report on Friday, September 22, 2017, before the Honorable John W. Hatcher, Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, West Virginia, at 1:30 p.m., in the Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

NAME INDICTMENT CHARGE

Christopher E. Adkins 17-F-117 Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Substances Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (3 counts)

Terry L. Andrews 17-F-119 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (4 counts); Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (2 counts)

Anthony M. Bell 17-F-121 Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver the Same, a felony (8 counts)

Michael R. Clark 17-F-128 Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, a felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor

Michael R. Clark 17-F-129 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Michael R. Clark 17-F-130 Fleeing from an Officer in a Vehicle While Showing Reckless Disregard to the Safety of Others, a felony; Receiving or Transferring Stolen Property, a felony; Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration, a misdemeanor; Driving While License Revoked for Unpaid Citations, a misdemeanor

Kevin L. Coleman 17-F-131 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony

David V. Hill 17-F-132 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony

Karey B. Paavilainen 17-F-133 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Burglary, a felony (2 counts); Grand Larceny, a felony

Jason L. Dixon 17-F-135 Sexual Assault in the First Degree, a felony (2 counts); Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony (2 counts); Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust to a Child, a felony (2 counts)

Trisha M. Hancock 17-F-141 Breaking and Entering, a felony, Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor; Destruction of Property, a misdemeanor

Billy D. Jackson, Jr. 17-F-143 Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony (2 counts)

Jeffrey A. James 17-F-145 Third Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony; Second Offense Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor; Second Offense Driving While License Suspended, a misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor

William H. Kincaid, III 17-F-147 Possession of an Animal with the Intent to Engage in Fighting Venture, a felony; Second Offense Cruelty to Animals, a misdemeanor; Possessing an Animal within Five Years of a Misdemeanor Conviction of Animal Cruelty, a misdemeanor; Failure to Register Dog or Kennel, a misdemeanor

Matthew E. Lies 17-F-149 Forgery, a felony (10 counts); Uttering, a felony (10 counts); Computer Fraud, a felony; Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony

Tracey McQueen 17-F-151 Third Offense Shoplifting, a felony; Driving While License Revoked for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, a misdemeanor

Mary J. Morris 17-F-155 Entry of a Dwelling, a felony; Grand Larceny, a felony; Forgery, a felony; Uttering, a felony

Dallas E. Pack 17-F-156 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (5 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (3 counts)

Kozette Johnson Malay 17-F-157 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (6 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (4 counts)

Fred Waddell 17-F-158 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony; Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (3 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony

Robert Malay, Jr. 17-F-159 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)

Wesley Waddell 17-F-160 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)

Leslie Oatridge 17-F-161 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company, a felony (2 counts); Fraudulent Schemes, a felony (2 counts)

Calvin N. Swafford, Jr. 17-F-167 Taking Identity of Another Person, a felony; Computer Fraud, a felony (3 counts); Entering without Breaking, a felony

Scott T. Thorne 17-F-169 Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Delivery, a felony (2 counts)

Chasity E. Williams 17-F-171 Child Neglect Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a felony (2 counts)

Thomas E. Woodrum 17-F-172 Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult, a felony; Embezzlement by a Fiduciary, a felony; Failure to File an Annual Report on the Estate of a Protected Person, a misdemeanor; Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult, a misdemeanor

Hillery M. Wriston 17-F-173 Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony

James L. Wriston 17-F-174 Malicious Assault, a felony; Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony (3 counts); Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, a felony

Thomas D. Wyatt 17-F-175 Forgery, a felony (4counts); Uttering a felony (3 counts)

Thomas D. Wyatt 17-F-176 Entry of a Dwelling, a felony; Forgery, a felony (8 counts); Uttering, a felony (7 counts)

Christopher Z. Young 17-F-177 Distribution to a Minor of Obscene Matter, a felony (3 counts); Possession of Material Visually Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, a felony; Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, a felony; Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, a felony

Scott Pickey

