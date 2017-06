NEW YORK (NY DAILY NEWS) – Riding the pastel-paved path spearheaded by the RompHim are this season’s latest two-piece, transparent travesties.

Unlike their one-piece counterparts, these lace separates from the Los Angeles-based brand Hologram City don’t come with a catchy name or enormous Kickstarter donation pool. But they do offer the functional benefit of being detached, allowing for less time-consuming bathroom breaks. But that’s about it.

