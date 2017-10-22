Secretary Warner to Present Fayette County Clerk with National Award on Monday

Advertisement



On Monday, there will be another celebration happening in Fayetteville!

Secretary of State Mac Warner will present Fayette County Clerk Kelvin Holliday with a national award.

He will be recognizing Holliday for his work in registering eligible high school students to vote.

Clerk Holliday will be presented with the NASS-WV award for exemplary effort to promote civic engagement among high school students in a ceremony on Monday, October 23rd, at 2 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall.

The ceremony will be open to the public.

