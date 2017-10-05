Secretary Warner Encourages Voter Turnout for October 7th Special Election

Advertisement



CHARLESTON- Secretary of State Mac Warner encourages West Virginians to get out and vote this Saturday, October 7th, in a special election for a constitutional amendment to allow the issuance of road bonds.

Polls open Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. There will be 1,851 precincts open across the state, but some polling locations may have consolidated. Please check with your local county clerk’s office (link) or visit GoVoteWV.com to check your registration and find your polling place.

“We encourage the people to use the power of the ballot box and let their voices be heard,” Warner said. “This is a significant issue and there are two sides to it. We need to hear from the people.”

The Secretary of State’s website will also offer our new Election Night Reporting system. Unofficial results overall and by county will be available in real-time for the public and media after the polls close Saturday evening (link).

According to the WVSOS Elections Division, 1,222,562 citizens were registered to vote by the September 18th deadline. During the early voting period between September 22nd and October 4th, 37,534 early voting and absentee ballots were cast (attachment).

The West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 6, the Roads to Prosperity Amendment of 2017, at the request of Governor Jim Justice on April 8th. The amendment, if passed, would provide for the improvement and construction of roads in the state by the issuance of bonds not to exceed $1.6 billion.

For more information on the road bond special election, visit the Secretary of State’s elections page at sos.wv.gov/elections (link).

