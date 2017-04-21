Second suspect in Easter murder in Oak Hill is behind bars

FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY-TV) — A second suspect alledgedly involved in the murder of an Oak Hill woman is in jail tonight.

Matthew Underwood was arrested Monday for unrelated charges and has been sitting in jail all week. Sheriff Mike Fridley says Underwood helped Derrick Crouse try to rob 48-year-old Janet Garrett early Sunday morning, but Crouse heard a shotgun being cocked while in the residence and alledgedly shot Garrett.

Underwood is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on robbery charges. Multiple people interviewed by investigators say Underwood is known to commit robberies and one stated the he was trying to get enough money up to leave the area.

