Second fatal crash on WV 3 Tuesday morning

Advertisement



The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the crash occurred at about 7:22 a.m. when a Dodge Dart crossed the center line in a curve and collided head on with a Geo Metro.

The Dart was traveling westbound on West Virginia Route 3 near Harper. The accident occurred near the Circleview Drive entrance by Muncheez Bar and Grill.

The passenger of the Geo Metro was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was seriously injured. The driver of the Dodge Dart sustained minor injuries.

A third vehicle hit the Geo Metro in the rear, and that driver may have sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed yet. The names of those involved have been withheld so that families can be notified.

Related

Comments

comments