Search is on for missing 12-year-old in Mercer County

Authorities in Mercer County are trying to track down a 12-year-old who has most likely run away.

Her name is Isabella Lavender. She 5’5″ and 155 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say they last time anyone locally saw her was yesterday, when she got into a red car driven by a male with blonde hair. They think the two are headed for Louisiana.

If you know where authorities can find Isabella Lavender, call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 304-487-8364 or the West Virginia State Police in Princeton at 304-425-2101.

