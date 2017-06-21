Sean Payton to Play in Greenbrier Classic Pro-Am

WOAY – The Greenbrier announced Tuesday that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will be in the Greenbrier Classic Pro-Am on July 5th.

Payton is no stranger to the resort; the Saints have held their training camp in White Sulphur Springs each of the past three seasons. While they won’t be returning in 2017, Payton has been very vocal in his support of the Greenbrier, especially when the location of training camp was suggested as a reason why the teams have been 7-9 each of those three seasons.

Payton has been the Saints head coach since 2006, and led the franchise to a title in Super Bowl XLIV. He has previously taken part in the pro-am, as a caddie for PGA Tour pro Ryan Moore.

Also scheduled to play in the pro-am is Houston Rockets coach and Mullens native Mike D’Antoni, Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Virginia Tech basketball coach Seth Greenberg, and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery.

Related

Comments

comments