Scrapbooking Class & Club offered in Summersville

Advertisement



SUMMERSVILLE- New River Community and Technical College and Rebecca Parsons are teaming up to offer a Scrapbooking Class and start a Scrapbooking Club at the college’s Nicholas County Campus.

The class/club will meet once a month to create two scrapbook pages. The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 23, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the campus in Summersville, 6101 Webster Road. Anyone interested in scrapbooking is encouraged to attend.

The cost for the class is $20, this includes a supply fee, and preregistration is required by October 18.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

Related

Comments

comments