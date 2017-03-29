Scott Brown Classic Rosters Announced

WOAY – The rosters and coaching staffs have been announced for the 2017 Scott Brown Classic, scheduled for April 8th in Beckley.

Two area coaches will be leading teams, as Wyoming East’s Derek Brooks will coach the Class AA Jan Care All-Stars, and Fayetteville’s Matt Boyd will be with the Class A C. Adam Toney All-Stars.

One of the assistants for the Class AA squad is coaching legend Lewis D’Antoni, who led Mullens to the 1955 state championship and had success in both West Virginia and Ohio. He is the father of current Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni and Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.

Four area players will take part in the national showcase game; Greenbrier East’s Seth Brown will play for Team Crossroads Chevrolet, while three Beckley Flying Eagles – Isaiah Francis, Cortney Walton, and Breland Walton – are on Team Employers Innovative Network.

Full rosters for the Class AA vs. Class A All-Stars game:

Class AA: Jon Sims (Wyoming East), Corey McKinney (Wyoming East), Dylan Brehm (Wyoming East), Jon Sawyers (Shady Spring), Cody Fuller (Bluefield), Ryan Davis (Bluefield), Markus Guy (Independence), Dominic Lewis (James Monroe), Hunter Neil (Chapmanville), Seth Meadows (PikeView)

Class A: Will Fenton (Fayetteville), Marcus Lively (Fayetteville), Noah Wimbish (Teays Valley Christian, former Liberty Raider), Marek Iwanowicz (Teays Valley Christian), Trey Shuff (Gilmer County), Carter Springer (Gilmer County), Deandre Murphy (Huntington St. Joseph), Adam Johnson (Greenbrier West), Cody Jude (Tolsia), Dalton Gray (Webster County)

Comments

comments