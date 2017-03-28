School Bus Driver Charged With DUI After Dropping Kids Off

LOGAN– A Logan County school bus driver is facing a drunken driving charge after authorities say he tested above the legal limit for alcohol after dropping students off at school.

News outlets report court records show 54-year-old Mark Kraus of Stollings was charged Monday with DUI with minors involved.

State Police troopers say Kraus had completed his route and driven students to their schools when authorities were alerted to a possibly impaired driver.

Troopers say Kraus provided breathalyzer samples, yielding levels up to .111. The legal limit for alcohol in West Virginia is .08.

Police say Kraus told troopers he had six beers prior to sleeping five hours and said he then went to work.

Authorities say additional charges are pending.

It’s unclear if Kraus has an attorney.

