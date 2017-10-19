Scheduled Temporary Water Outage

Advertisement



Water service will be temporarily interrupted on Grandview Road from

Winfield Circle to the end of the Beckley Water Company system in Crow

on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 8:30am to 11:00am. All side streets in

area will be affected as well. This interruption in service is due to work

being done to accommodate the new bridge installation at the entrance

to little beaver park.

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOLLOWING THE OUTAGE.

Time of outage is only our best estimate of when we can get water off and

perform necessary work and restore water service. It is suggested that

you collect some water prior to the outage for both cooking and

drinking as well as for sanitary purposes. Sometimes the outage is

extended beyond anticipated time due to conditions beyond our control.

If we are unable to perform work due to unforseen delays or inclement

weather, work will be done on first permissible work day thereafter.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate

your patience while work is being done.

PWSID #WV3304104 DATE DISTRIBUTED 10-18-2017

