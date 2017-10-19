    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Scheduled Temporary Water Outage
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Scheduled Temporary Water Outage

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2017, 21:06 pm

    13
    0
    Advertisement

    Water service will be temporarily interrupted on Grandview Road from

    Winfield Circle to the end of the Beckley Water Company system in Crow

    on Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 8:30am to 11:00am. All side streets in

    area will be affected as well. This interruption in service is due to work

    being done to accommodate the new bridge installation at the entrance

    to little beaver park.

    A BOIL WATER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOLLOWING THE OUTAGE.

    Time of outage is only our best estimate of when we can get water off and

    perform necessary work and restore water service. It is suggested that

    you collect some water prior to the outage for both cooking and

    drinking as well as for sanitary purposes. Sometimes the outage is

    extended beyond anticipated time due to conditions beyond our control.

    If we are unable to perform work due to unforseen delays or inclement

    weather, work will be done on first permissible work day thereafter.

    We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate

    your patience while work is being done.

    PWSID #WV3304104   DATE DISTRIBUTED 10-18-2017

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostRupert Elementary Groundbreaking Announced
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives