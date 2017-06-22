Cindy headed for WV; Heavy rain expected Friday night

OAK HILL, WV (BY: TYLER BARKER, WOAY-TV / AP) – All eyes are on the potential for flooding the next couple of days. Temperatures are in the 70’s and will stay mild overnight with low temperatures in the mid and upper 60’s.

It will be humid overnight and into the day on Friday. A band of rain will move through this evening and into early tonight.

We will see a break in the activity for Friday; don’t be surprised to see some sunshine at times. The track of Cindy and the cold front look now to track right over southern West Virginia.

With this track the heaviest rain will stay just to our north but this will put us on the side to see some severe storms.

Please stay weather ready for Friday, flooding, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Heavy rain will move through on Friday night into early Saturday.

The cold front will push this entire system out by Saturday afternoon and sunshine will return. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect until 6am Saturday morning.

The storm comes on the anniversary of last year’s torrential rains and flooding and killed 23 people in West Virginia.

