Saturday 5K to benefit Mercer County Teen Court

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY-TV) — Childlaw Services Incorporated in Princeton is hosting a 5K run / walk this Saturday at Camp Creek State Park to help benefit the Mercer County Teen Court.

The 5K is in memory of Alex Aldridge, who was a victim of child abuse and neglect and was placed with an adoptive family at 2-years-old.

Later in life the abuse caused him to turn towards drugs and alcohol.

In 2010, he made the decision to turn his life around but relapsed and died of a drug overdoes at the age of 21.

Childlaw Services, Inc. is a non-profit law firm that specialize in providing a voice to children in the community by providing them with legal counsel.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

