S. Charleston woman allegedly runs over husband after argument about dog

Advertisement



SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – A woman in South Charleston allegedly ran over her husband with a car on Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., police found Laura R. White’s husband lying near tire tracks at a home in the 700 block of East Avenue.

“He was lying in the dirt complaining he couldn’t move his legs,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

White allegedly admitted to drinking and arguing with her husband about a dog. According to the complaint, White said she “bumped” her husband with the car.

Related

Comments

comments