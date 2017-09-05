Home NewsWatch State S. Charleston woman allegedly runs over husband after argument about dog
S. Charleston woman allegedly runs over husband after argument about dog
By Scott PickeySep 05, 2017, 12:00 pm
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) – A woman in South Charleston allegedly ran over her husband with a car on Monday night.
Around 10 p.m., police found Laura R. White’s husband lying near tire tracks at a home in the 700 block of East Avenue.
“He was lying in the dirt complaining he couldn’t move his legs,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
White allegedly admitted to drinking and arguing with her husband about a dog. According to the complaint, White said she “bumped” her husband with the car.
