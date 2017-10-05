WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Ryan: GOP Rep. Murphy resigning after reports of affair

WASHINGTON (AP) – GOP Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania, caught up in tawdry revelations of an extramarital affair, is resigning from Congress.

That’s the word from House Speaker Paul Ryan. Murphy, an anti-abortion lawmaker, allegedly urged his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

Ryan says Murphy has sent him a letter announcing his resignation, effective Oct. 21.

Ryan says the decision was Murphy’s but he supports “Murphy’s decision to move on to the next chapter of his life.”

Murphy is serving his eighth term representing a district in southwestern Pennsylvania, including parts of suburban Pittsburgh. The district is a safe Republican seat, with Republican Donald Trump beating Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of three-to-two in last November’s presidential election.

