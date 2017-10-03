Rundown of Bridge Day events

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The world’s biggest BASE jumping festival starts early with a feast. Taste of Bridge Day on Oct. 20 gathers the region’s best chefs (and their cuisine!) under one roof. Sample hors d’oeuvres, entrees, and desserts, then pick your favorite. Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing ups the ante with exquisite mountain views.

There’s also Bridge Jam, a 2-day concert in Fayetteville. Camp out at the Cascade Festival Grounds from Oct. 20-21 and enjoy live music, craft beer, and local art.

Bridge Day on Oct. 21 starts with a 5k race, then moves on to BASE jumping, rappelling, entertainment, and shopping. Next, there’s the Bridge Day Chili Cook-off. Sample homemade stews in downtown Fayetteville at 3 p.m., then vote for your favorite.

